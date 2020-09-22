1/1
Charles "Don" Richard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Don" Richard, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away at his home on September 16, 2020 at the age of 73. He liked tinkering with and riding motorcycles and enjoyed travelling to visit family and friends. He is survived by his niece, Nanette "Nan" Gomez Oliver and husband David Oliver of Lafayette; three nephews: Ronald James "Jimmie" Gomez Jr. of Walker, Laurence "Larry" Gomez of St. Martinville, and Patrick Linton of Baton Rouge; as well as numerous great-nieces great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Donnie and Purdy Arrighi; his parents, Charles J. Richard and Mathilde Arrighi Richard; a brother, George Linton, Jr.; a niece, Becky Linton; and a nephew, Gregory S. Gomez. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, from 10 am until memorial service at 11 am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 22 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved