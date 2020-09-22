Charles "Don" Richard, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away at his home on September 16, 2020 at the age of 73. He liked tinkering with and riding motorcycles and enjoyed travelling to visit family and friends. He is survived by his niece, Nanette "Nan" Gomez Oliver and husband David Oliver of Lafayette; three nephews: Ronald James "Jimmie" Gomez Jr. of Walker, Laurence "Larry" Gomez of St. Martinville, and Patrick Linton of Baton Rouge; as well as numerous great-nieces great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Donnie and Purdy Arrighi; his parents, Charles J. Richard and Mathilde Arrighi Richard; a brother, George Linton, Jr.; a niece, Becky Linton; and a nephew, Gregory S. Gomez. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, from 10 am until memorial service at 11 am.

