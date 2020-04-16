A private graveside service will be conducted by Brother Don Hoy at GreenOaks Funeral Home on Saturday April 18, 2020 for Charles Richard Hayes, 80 who passed away April 14, 2020. Charles was born on July 4, 1939. He was proceeded in death by his parents Henry and Dollie Mae Hayes and his brother James Hayes. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Glyndora Lord Hayes; son Larry Hayes and wife Virginia; daughter Tracey Gremillion and husband Neal; granddaughters Kati Hayes and Alexis Long and husband Blake; grandson Larry Hayes Jr.; and great grandson Easton Long; two brothers Bobby and Paul Hayes. Charles was a loving, hardworking family man who provided for his family by working as a diesel mechanic for over 40 years .Charles will be remembered by his family, friends, church family at Southside Baptist, and past co-workers for his warm smile and his ability to make everyone laugh. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Our Lady of the Lake for their compassion during this trying time.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020.