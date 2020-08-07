Rev. Charles "Buster" Roach one of twelve children was born on January 31, 1948 to the late Amelia Roach Camel. Charles transitioned peacefully on July 29, 2020 in St. Francisville, LA. Charles Roach lived in New Orleans until Hurricane Katrina 2005 leading him back to his hometown. He was married unto the union he was blessed with two children USAF MSgt Rachell Roach and Charles Roach Jr. and two step-children Joanell (Marcelo) and Clarence Jr. (Tracy). Charles was also blessed with seven grandchildren Charles III, Marcelo Jr, Mason, Coby, Trayche'l and Tame'ya and one great-grandchild Daelani. Charles Roach was ordained into the ministry in 1975 where he began to preach the word of the Lord. He pastored the church Infant Jesus of Prague Spiritual Church in New Orleans for 12 years. Rev. Roach passed the word of God leaving a mark on everyone to know 'It Is No Secret What God Can Do'. In addition, Rev. Charles Roach leaves to mourn a sister Winnie Roach and a brother Edward Campbell, a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic the family has decided to remember their father, grandfather with the releasing of white balloons on Saturday August 8, 2020 in New Orleans at City Park.

