1/1
Charles Robert Bouy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Robert Bouy, businessman and native of Plaquemine, died peacefully Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at his Baton Rouge home with his wife at his side. He was 76. Charles served as vice president and branch manager of First National Bank's Sherwood Forest office in Baton Rouge and as Vice President of the Computer Division of Capital Bank. Upon retirement he had been with Whitney Bank and was widely known throughout the Louisiana banking community. Charles enjoyed being surrounded by and entertaining his family, friends and business associates by sharing the very best life had to offer. His devotion to family and his generosity went above and beyond reward. He inspired and expected others to be the best they could be. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by beloved wife, Irene Dupuis Bouy; a sister, Kathleen Traigle; and the large family he cherished so dearly, particularly those nephews and nieces closest to him: Steve Bourgoyne and Wendy, Lori Clare Bourgoyne and Darryl and Travis Bourgoyne and Stephanie; Jeanne Spencer and Darrell, Paul Bouy, Jr and Zeena. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Bertrand and Mable Castania Bouy; sisters, Lelia Meyer, Ethel Ann Bourgoyne and Mary Greaud; and brothers, John Bouy and Paul Bouy, Sr. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:30 am, with Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine at 10 am. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 9, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved