Charles Robert Bouy, businessman and native of Plaquemine, died peacefully Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at his Baton Rouge home with his wife at his side. He was 76. Charles served as vice president and branch manager of First National Bank's Sherwood Forest office in Baton Rouge and as Vice President of the Computer Division of Capital Bank. Upon retirement he had been with Whitney Bank and was widely known throughout the Louisiana banking community. Charles enjoyed being surrounded by and entertaining his family, friends and business associates by sharing the very best life had to offer. His devotion to family and his generosity went above and beyond reward. He inspired and expected others to be the best they could be. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by beloved wife, Irene Dupuis Bouy; a sister, Kathleen Traigle; and the large family he cherished so dearly, particularly those nephews and nieces closest to him: Steve Bourgoyne and Wendy, Lori Clare Bourgoyne and Darryl and Travis Bourgoyne and Stephanie; Jeanne Spencer and Darrell, Paul Bouy, Jr and Zeena. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Bertrand and Mable Castania Bouy; sisters, Lelia Meyer, Ethel Ann Bourgoyne and Mary Greaud; and brothers, John Bouy and Paul Bouy, Sr. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:30 am, with Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine at 10 am. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.