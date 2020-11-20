Charles Rodney Fornea, 72, of Baton Rouge, LA passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his deer camp in Blairstown (Clinton), LA. Mr. Fornea was a native of Bogalusa, LA and resident of Baton Rouge (Central), LA. He was a member of Zoar Baptist Church and retired from Exxon Chemical Company as Plant Shift Superintendent after 29 years of service. He was a Staff Sargeant in the United States Air Force and served in Thailand during the Vietnam War. He was an avid clay/trap shooter and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening/farming and spending time his grandchildren and family. He passed away shortly after killing a deer Tuesday morning on his last hunt. Mr. Fornea is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Nancy Pace Fornea; daughter, Amanda Caire; grandchildren, Madison and Hannah Caire; two brothers, Richard Wayne and John Edward Fornea and numerous other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Eddie Mae Fornea; son, Michael Rodney Fornea and infant son, Charles Michael Fornea. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Services will be held at 10:00 am Monday, November 23, 2020 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to: American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.