Charles Royster, November 27, 1944 to February 6, 2020. The eminent historian Charles Royster died in Zachary, Louisiana on February 6, 2020. Dr. Royster began his career as an assistant professor at the University of Texas at Arlington before accepting an appointment at Louisiana State University. At LSU, Dr. Royster achieved numerous honors including the T. Harry William Chair as well as a Boyd professorship, LSU's highest honor in recognition of a researcher's national and international distinction. Charles Royster was born in Nashville, Tennessee on November 27, 1944, to Ferd Neuman Royster and Laura Jean Royster. He earned an undergraduate degree in 1966 and M.A. in 1967 before enlisting in the United States Air Force. Charles served Thailand and at Barksdale Air Force Base in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he was honorably discharged with the rank of captain. Following his service, Charles returned to Berkley to resume his graduate studies, receiving a Ph.D. in 1977 under Robert Middlekauf. Among his academic honors while a student was his election to Phi Beta Kappa. Charles Royster is the author of several notable books on American history. Dr. Royster's research was recognized with several awards and honors such as the National Historical Book Award, The John D Rockefeller Book Award, and the Charles S. Sydnor Award in Southern History. He was also a John S. Guggenheim fellow. An esteemed and honored scholar, teacher, and colleague, he is deeply missed. Survivors include sister Jean Swearington, two nephews William and Sean, cousins Paul and Jane Royster, David and Norma Royster, William and Vick Heierman, Daniel and Jan Heierman, and beloved personal assistant and caregiver Deidre Perry and caregiver Shirley Perry.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020