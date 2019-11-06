Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Russell 'Rusty' Lobdell. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Send Flowers Obituary

Rusty passed away on Tuesday November 5, 2019 while surrounded by family members at The Clarity at the Crossing Hospice. Rusty was a good man who dearly loved his family and friends. We love and adore Rusty and will miss his sweet smile and big heart. Rusty was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bill. He is survived by his sister Barrie Griffin; his ex-wife Cathy Jones; his daughter Jennifer Lobdell and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. According to his wishes the obituary that he prepared follows: "Born July 23, 1944 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA to William Young "Bill" Lobdell and Elizabeth "Boo" Lobdell. He attended Bernard Terrace Grade School, Westdale Jr. High School (Baton Rouge) and Amherstburg Jr. High, grade 8; Amherstburg High School in Amherstburg Ontario, Canada, half of grade 9. Fayetteville-Manlius High School, grades 9-12 located in Manlius, New York. "Attended" Louisiana State University (twice), Just wasn't for me. (Too smart for all that stuff, you know!) In 1964, married Cathy Lou Roberts of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. We had one child, Jennifer Louise Lobdell in 1974. Divorced in 1986. Served in the United States Army between 1967-1969 and honorably discharged in 1969. Occasionally worshipped at St. James Episcopal Church. After several jobs and "learning experiences" retired from the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and State Police as an Electrical Supervisor of Construction and Maintenance in 2008. My life was rather chaotic. Filled with bad decisions concerning jobs and future of my family. ALL ON ME! I ask God and my family to forgive me and the errors in my life and to bless all of my family members, my daughter and my good friend my ex-wife Cathy in every way. I thank you all for everything!" The family wishes to express our gratitude for the kindness of Rusty's friend Greg Anderson and for the staff at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice who were most kind, thoughtful and professional as Rusty spent his last days in their care. A private family service will be held at the Young Family Cemetery in Zachary, La on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. James Episcopal Church in Baton Rouge, The Young Family Cemetery, Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge, or a . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II LSU Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

