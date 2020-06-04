Charles Shelling Sr.
1950 - 2020
Charles Shelling Sr. gained his wings on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was 70 years old born May 1, 1950 in New Orleans whom is a child of 16 of Alonzo Sr. and Mercedes Boyd Shelling. He was preceded in death by his daughter; Maritza Shelling, grandson; Conner Shelling, parents; Alonzo Sr. and Mercedes Boyd Shelling and beloved siblings. He was survived by his wife Geraldine Shelling of 45 years, children; Charles (Rachel) Shelling Jr., Christopher (Carolyn) Shelling, and Charleston Shelling, and grandchildren; Olivia Shelling, Imani Shelling, Chelsie Shelling, Charles Shelling III, Charleston Shelling, Cameron Shelling, Gabrielle Shelling, Chrisette Shelling, Cidney Shelling, Cayla Shelling, and Christal Shelling. He serviced in the Army and was a retiree of the State of Louisiana. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, he was also a devoted member of UBBC and a former devoted member of New Testament in New Orleans. Funeral services will be held at Winnfield Funeral Home on Saturday, June 6, 2020 @ 11:00 am

Published in The Advocate on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home
