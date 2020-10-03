Charles Sidney Comeaux, Jr., passed away at age 83, Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Baton Rouge. Charles was born on October 31, 1936, in Baton Rouge to Charles and Virgina "Zena" Comeaux. Charles graduated from Catholic High School and Louisiana State University (1965). He married his high school sweetheart, Joan Cecilia Patton of Baton Rouge on June 11, 1954. Together, they had three children: a son, Chuck and two daughters, Debby and Sheri. Charles "CS" and Joan enjoyed boating, fishing and traveling as well as spending time with family and friends. Charles was a senior partner (ret.) with L A Champagne & Co. In addition to his work as a CPA, Charles was involved in many professional and civic activities, including: Society of Louisiana CPA's (Past President), Capital City Kiwanis Club, American Institute of CPA's, Mental Health Association, Junior Achievement, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and others. Charles enjoyed hunting with his friends and family as well as fishing with the club, the "BUMS." He was a devout Catholic and faithful congregant at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia DiPuma Comeaux Jenkins in 2001, and his father, Charles Sidney Comeaux in 1942. Having lost his father at an early age, Charles had a deep sense of responsibility and commitment to family. He was a source of strength and counsel for anyone in need. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Joan Patton Comeaux; son, Charles "Chuck" Comeaux of South Padre Island, TX; daughters, Sheryl Kelly (Rick) of Baton Rouge and Deborah Comeaux (David Porter) of Laurel, MS; four grandchildren: Cyrus Burley (Deborah Clark) of New Orleans; David Comeaux of Baton Rouge; Michael Ryan Burley (Cameron) of Hattiesburg, MS; Elizabeth Lea Kelly of Baton Rouge; one great grandson, Parker Cyrus Burley (Ryan and Cameron) of Hattiesburg, MS; his brother and sister-in-law, Alvin and Vetrie Comeaux of Walker; and his nephews: Alvin Comeaux and Devin Comeaux (Alvin and Vetrie) of Walker. Heartfelt thanks to the many caregivers attending Charles during his illness. Words cannot fully express our gratitude. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, between 9:00 and 10:30AM; funeral service at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 11441 Goodwood Blvd, Baton Rouge, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 11:00 AM, followed by burial at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge.

