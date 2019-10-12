Charles "Charlie" Starrett Hillman, 78 years old, resident of Baker, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on October 8, 2019. He entered this world on November 11, 1940 in Belmont, Alabama. Charles faithfully served his country in the United States Army. Charles retired from Flowers Bakery and was a huge Alabama fan. He spent most of his days playing golf with his buddies at Dumas Memorial Golf course. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Audrey Fontenot Hillman; children, Felicia Hillman Busby (Charles), Derron Hillman, Russell Harold (Melinda) Lienemann III, Penny Lienemann Greggs; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one on the way; mother-in-law, Beatrice Fontenot; sisters-in-laws, Judy (Randall) Dunaway and Mary (Todd) Pourciau; and a host of nieces and nephews. Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Frazier and Lillie Mae (Price) Hillman, and siblings. Pallbearers will be Charles Busby, Penny Greggs, Derron Hillman, and Russell Lienemann III. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the memorial service at 1:30 PM conducted by Deacon Shelley Joseph. The graveside service and burial will follow at 2:30 PM at Louisiana National Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019