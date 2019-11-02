Charles went home to Heaven on Oct. 30, 2019, after a long battle with cancer at the age of 65. He was born in Fort Sills, OK and resided in Pride, LA. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Sheridon, daughter, Kimberly Sheridon and his grandson Cody LeDoux. Also survived by his mother, Joye Sheridon, father, Charles E. Sheridon (Nancy), sister Ann Jordan (Larry), brothers, Jon (Lois), Joe (Tanya), Monkey (Diana) many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Miranda Sheridon. Pallbearers will be Jon Sheridon, Joe Sheridon, Monkey Sheridon, Zachary Cowart, Duane David and Ryan Blanchard. A visitation will be held Monday, November 4, from 12-2pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 2pm. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019