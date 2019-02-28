Charles Thomas Jr. passed away Wednesday February 20, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday March 02, 2019 at Greater St. Paul Baptist Church at 1724 Rev. Manuel St. Port Allen LA. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Ernest Mills officiating. Charles will be remembered as a loving husband, son, grandfather and brother.
Greater St Paul Baptist Church
1724 Rev Manuel St
Port Allen, LA 70767
(225) 749-4676
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019