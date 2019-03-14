Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Thomas "Tom" Miller. View Sign

Charles "Tom" Thomas Miller, a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Natchitoches, LA, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the age of 74. Tom was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School, and was an alumni of the LSU marching band where he played the French horn. He was a safety supervisor at Exxon in Baton Rouge where he worked for 35 years. He also served in the Louisiana National Guard, retiring as a First Sergeant after 28 years of service. He was a graduate of the US Army Sergeants Major Academy. He loved fishing and league bowling. He is survived by four children, Marc Ivan Miller, William Peter Jackson, Michael Eric Jackson, and Nicci Koleszar Rusch and husband John; grandchildren, Jude Jackson, Lalita Jackson, Malcolm Jackson, Jaszmin Rusch, and Elijah Rusch. He was preceded in death by parents, Henry Miller and Rosa Lee Stewart Miller, and his beloved wife, Elizabeth Gillis Miller. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home Downtown, 825 Government St., Baton Rouge, from 12:00 noon until a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

825 Government Street

Baton Rouge , LA 70802

