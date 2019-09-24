Charles Thomas "Chuck" Voelker, a native of Pittsburgh, PA and a resident of Prairieville, LA passed away, August 22, 2019, at the age of 58. He was a 1982 graduate of Penn State University, where he received his BA in Chemical Engineering. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge. Since 2004, Chuck was the Owner and Operator of Entire Environmental Services, Inc. and Entire Oilfield Service and Supply, LLC, in Baton Rouge. He enjoyed being an entrepreneur and owned and operated six different businesses. He loved hunting, fishing, traveling, and spending time with family. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Jean Voelker, Prairieville, LA; daughters, Jillian Leigh Voelker, Fort Worth, TX, and Kendall Lynn Beyl, and husband Joshua, Fernandina Beach; FL; parents, Charles H. Voelker, and Edna Mae Voelker, Pittsburg, PA; mother in law, Jean B. Lusk, Prairieville, LA and granddaughter, Charlotte McKay Beyl, Fernandina Beach, FL. Visitation will be Saturday, September 28, 2019, at First United Methodist Church from 10:00 am until memorial services at 11:30 am conducted by Reverend Brady Whitton. Inurnment will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church, Pittsburg, PA. Memorial donations may be First United Methodist Church, Home Repair Ministry, "Revive 225", 930 North Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70802.