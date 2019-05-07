Charles Thomas Weigel, Sr. "Doc," 86 passed away on April 28, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA. He was a native of Amite, LA, the son of Henry S. Weigel and Merle M. Weigel. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia L. Weigel his son, Charles T. Weigel, Jr. (Chuck) of Irving, TX, his 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, his daughter, Susan W. Russell, his sister, Susan E. Weigel, and his brother, Henry S. Weigel, III. He served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict as a radioman on the destroyer USS Laws and served an additional 13 years in the Naval Reserve as a medical corpsman. He was a registered, licensed Radiologic Technologist and worked for years in that field and was the X-ray Technologist for the LSU football team for about 20 years. He retired form Rubicon, Inc. as a lab tech in 1994. His funeral will be held at St. George Catholic Church (7808 St. George Dr.) on May 9, 2019. Visitation and rosary begin at 10 a.m., funeral mass at 11 a.m., followed by interment in St. George Mausoleum. Reception to follow in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Church, St. Joseph Cathedral, or the Children's Hospital at Our Lady of the Lake. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services & Crematory
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 9, 2019