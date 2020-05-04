Charles V. "Doodle" Spedale, Sr., was a native and resident of Sunshine. He was born Oct. 2, 1935 and passed away May 2, 2020. He was a retired LA Department of Highway employee. He is survived by his children, Charles, Jr., and Dr. Sandra Spedale; siblings, Mary Joyce Sheldon, Barbara Peavy, Margaret (Jimmy) Poirrier, Ralph (Lorita), Roland (Fay), and Gary (Wendy) Spedale. He is preceded in death by parents, Sam and Pearl Spedale; siblings, Yvonne Watkins, Virginia Major, and Carl Spedale. A private graveside service will be held in St. Gabriel Cemetery, Thursday, May 7, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to St. Gabriel Catholic Church.

