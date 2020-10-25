Charles Vernon Breard, age 84, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020. He was a native of Monroe, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge. Charles was blessed with intelligence, ambition, and a friendly nature. He was the valedictorian of his 1954 class at St. Matthew in Monroe and graduated from LSU in 1958 with a degree in chemical engineering. While at LSU he pursued extracurricular activities such as marrying his wife Peggy and earning his pilot's license. After graduation he accepted a position with Shell Oil in Norco, LA. He then joined the U. S. Air Force and served as a captain at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, NM from 1959-1962. After leaving Shell Oil he joined the Rawson Company, then formed his own company called Breard-Gardner (BGI) with his business partner Douglas Gardner, specializing in instrumentation for petrochemical plants. After retiring from BGI in 1996 he created a successful aerial photography business which combined his love of flying and photography. He loved making sales calls and providing his clients with exactly what they needed. He was a lifelong, faithful Catholic and enjoyed attending mass every weekend. He was civic minded and joined the Red Stick Kiwanis Club in 1978. He was very active in the 40 years he spent with his Kiwanis friends, serving as President and Board Member, securing sponsorships for fundraisers, and taking photographs of the many events held over the years. He was recently awarded their Lifetime Achievement Award for exemplary service. He genuinely cared for those around him, was always interested in the latest news, treasured family gatherings, had a generous spirit, and was a wise and positive influence on countless people who turned to him for guidance. He kept a sunny outlook on life and daily expressed gratitude for his many blessings. Charles is survived by his wife of 63 years, Peggy who was always by his side caring for him, cooking his favorite things, and keeping him comfortable and happy; brother James Breard; brother-in-law Jesse Lynn Farlow; three children Paul Breard and wife Regina, Sharon Breard, Wendy Magill and husband Bill; grandchildren David Breard, Victoria Breard Walker and husband Joe, Charles Paul Breard, Steven Breard, Molly Magill, and Trenton Magill; great-grandchildren Annabelle, Colton, and Adeline Walker; and nieces and nephews Denise Breard, Christine Breard, Karen Waughtal, Jason Breard, Jennifer Stanford, Candice Gray, and Eric Moree. He is preceded in death by his parents Trouard and Martha Breard, and brothers Steve and Angelus. His brother-in-law Larry Moree passed later on the same day. They are no doubt testing out their angel wings together. Visitation will take place at Resthaven Gardens, 11817 Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge, on Wednesday, October 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday morning, October 29 at 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. Face masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Vincent de Paul or the Red Stick Kiwanis Club (Home Bank ATTN: Dee Green, 3524 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., BR LA 70816). He supported both organizations and was very concerned about his Kiwanis club not being able to hold their annual fundraisers this year due to the pandemic. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.