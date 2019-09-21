A memorial gathering will be held for Charles Vicknair Sr. on Monday, September 23, 2019, 1pm-4pm at Ourso Funeral Home. Mr. Vicknair passed away at his residence on September 17, 2019. He was 68 years old. He enjoyed cooking and catering and will be greatly missed by all who loved him. He is survived by his daughter, Sondra Kaye Vicknair; sons, Charles Vicknair Jr., David Vicknair, William Vicknair, Walter Vicknair, Jeffrey Vicknair, Daniel Vicknair, Brian Vicknair; sisters, Shirley Vicknair, Myrtle Vicknair; brothers, Edmond Vicknair Jr., twenty grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his children, Jessie and Aaron Vicknair; parents, Edmond Vicknair Sr. and Lelia Vicknair and brother, Alton Vicknair. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019