1/1
Charles Victor "Chuck" Stafford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chuck" Victor Stafford, Sr. a resident of Walker passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the age of 58. He loved fishing, watching westerns, and cheering on the LSU Tigers. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. A mass of Christian burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 11:00 am and officiated by Father Matthew J. Graham. Burial will follow in Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. He is survived by his mother, Mary Frandria Stafford, daughter, Courtney Renee Stafford, son, Charles "CJ" Victor Stafford, Jr. and wife Amanda, daughter, Caitlin Morgan Stafford, grandsons, Gavin Lane Stafford and Camden Reed Stafford, and sisters, Beth Stafford and Rebecca Stafford. He was preceded in death by his father Gerald B. Stafford. Pallbearers will be Blake Chavers, Gordan Griffin, Jr., Gary Griffin, Corey Guercio, Justin Martin, and Josh Lewis.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved