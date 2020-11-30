Charles "Chuck" Victor Stafford, Sr. a resident of Walker passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the age of 58. He loved fishing, watching westerns, and cheering on the LSU Tigers. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. A mass of Christian burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 11:00 am and officiated by Father Matthew J. Graham. Burial will follow in Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. He is survived by his mother, Mary Frandria Stafford, daughter, Courtney Renee Stafford, son, Charles "CJ" Victor Stafford, Jr. and wife Amanda, daughter, Caitlin Morgan Stafford, grandsons, Gavin Lane Stafford and Camden Reed Stafford, and sisters, Beth Stafford and Rebecca Stafford. He was preceded in death by his father Gerald B. Stafford. Pallbearers will be Blake Chavers, Gordan Griffin, Jr., Gary Griffin, Corey Guercio, Justin Martin, and Josh Lewis.

