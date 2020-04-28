Charles W. Lyons
Charles W. "Paw-Paw" Lyons of Denham Springs passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at age 78. He shared 53 years of marriage to Maria Diaz Lyons, and retired from Blue Cross. He enjoyed photography, reading and spending time with his family. Preceded in death by his parents Percy and Helen Lyons, Charles is survived by his wife Maria, their children Anna and Ross Jay Williams, Charles and Ashley Lyons, and Amy Lyons, grandchildren Sarah Patterson, Ragan Brumfiled, Taylor Williams and Logan Lyons, and great-grandsons Noah and Hunter, and brothers Marvin and Richard Lyons. A private ceremony will be held Thursday morning.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020.
