Charles W. Taylor, of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at the age of 76. He leaves to cherish his memories his daughter Charlynn Taylor Banks (Jerrold), dear cousin, Janet Jones, three sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 7, 2020 4 pm - 7 pm at Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin Street. The family will have a private graveside service on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at Roselawn Memorial Park, 4045 North Street. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home.

