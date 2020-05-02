Charles Warren Dupuy, 84, passed away in the early morning of Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Baton Rouge General Mid-City. A long-time resident of Baton Rouge, he was born September 30, 1934 in Plaquemine, La. Charles attended Catholic High School and graduated in 1953. A great student, Charles was also known around town as a great dancer. Following graduation, he joined the Army where he was stationed at Ft. Polk for four years. He worked at Dow Chemical after his stint in the Army and retired early in the 80's. In retirement, Charles spent most of his time working on cars, motorcycles, TV's, Radios and anything mechanical. He was extremely talented and could fix anything. Charles had many friends and special people in his life, but he really enjoyed his serenity and solitude. He was a very sweet and loving man with beautiful hair and a wonderful smile. A devout Catholic all of his life, he was a supporter of many charities like Save The Children and adopted hundreds of children in the United States and throughout the world for many years. He was also a supporter of many of the animal charities. He was preceded in death by members of his family whom he dearly loved, his mother Dorothy Bouquet Dupuy, brother Leroy A. Dupuy, maternal grandmother Camilla Dugas Bouquet, brother in law Dr. Billy A. Cannon. He is survived by his sister Dorothy Dupuy Cannon, who cared for him in the last years of his life. He is also survived by nieces; Terri Cannon Byrd (Tim Byrd) of Baton Rouge, Gina Cannon McWilliams (Jay McWilliams) of Big Spring, Texas, Dara Cannon Kelsoe of Baton Rouge, Billy Cannon Jr. (Rise Cannon) of St. Francisville, Bunnie R. Cannon of Baton Rouge and Candy Dupuy as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Mrs. Cora at Nottingham Nursing Facility who took care of him in the last years of his life. A special thank you to Dr. Minsky, Dr. Caro, and Jessica Handy as well as all of the nurses and healthcare workers at the Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet and Mid-City Campuses as well as the Navy doctors and medical staff, who aided in his care. The family could not have gone through the last few days without the staff of Baton Rouge Hospice and specifically the Butterfly Wing at Baton Rouge General-Mid City. Immediate burial will be at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. A memorial service will be held in his honor at a later date. If you wish to make a donation in Charles' honor please donate to any Catholic charity of your choice or Feed America (feedingamerica.org). Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 2 to May 3, 2020.