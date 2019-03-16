The Advocate Obituaries
Charles Wayne Heurtevant, age 73, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on March 12, 2019. Charles attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana for his Undergraduate and Louisiana State University for his Graduate degree. Charles primarily worked at both Dow Chemical and Vulcan Chemicals during his career and was a member of American Society for Quality. A long-time parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, Charles was also a member of Knights of Columbus Council 4030. Charles is survived by his loving wife Grace; his daughter, Laura Anne Donegan; his son, Paul Anthony Heurtevant and wife (Rachel); five grandchildren, Ciara Nelson, Anthony Heurtevant, Jordan, Connor, and Owen Donegan, and one great grandchild, Cameron Nelson. Charles is preceded in death by his mother, Anna Mae Suire Heurtevant, father Charles Louis, and granddaughter Caitlin Heurtevant. Visitation will be Monday, March 18 at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church beginning at 9 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019
