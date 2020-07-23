1/1
Charles Wayne Johnson
Charles Wayne Johnson, a native of New Roads LA and a resident of Ventress LA, passed away on July 21, 2020, at the age of 75. Charles enjoyed many outdoor activities such as fishing and hunting, but crawfishing was his passion. He took pride in making sure his children had the knowledge so that the Johnson crawfishing tradition was known for future generations. He was a loving husband, father, grand-father and great grand-father and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a devoted fan to the St. Louis Cardinals. Visiting will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. The Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 11:00 am. Conducted by Rev. Todd Lloyd. Entombment will be held False River Memorial Park Mausoleum. Charles is survived by his wife of 51 years, Loretta Ramagos Johnson; children Tressa J. David (James), Charles "Chuck" Johnson (Rebecca), Mary Lee J. Rigdon (Jeremy); grandchildren Joseph Hotard (Christian), Jarred Hotard (Haley), Jade Serrano (Josh), Jordan Johnson (Nathan) and Madelyn Johnson, Taylre and Hannah Rigdon; 8 great-granddaughters and 1 great-grandson; 2 brothers Ronnie Johnson (Shirley), Paul Johnson (Tracie); and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Adam and Doris Johnson; infant brother; maternal and paternal grandparents. Pallbearers will be Joseph and Jarred Hotard, Shane and Paul Johnson, Dylan and Mason Ramagos.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA 70760
(225) 638-7103
