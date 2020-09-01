1/1
Dr. Charles William Stevens Sr.
Dr. Charles William Stevens, Sr., a retired naval officer and Baptist minister, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the age of 92. Dr. Stevens was born in Hattiesburg, MS to Willie and Letha Stevens. He made his home in Baton Rouge after many years of military service. He served in the regular Navy as a jet fighter pilot and instructor and later in the Naval Reserves as a chaplain. He was also the chaplain for the Greater Baton Rouge Retired Officers Association. Dr. Stevens was pastor in Crosby, MS while in graduate school and then served as pastor of Broadmoor Baptist Church for seven years. During this period, he attended the New Orleans Baptist Theology Seminary and received a Masters and Doctorate of Theology. Previously, he also received a B.S. degree in physics with studies in aeronautical and electrical engineering. After retiring from the church, he entered the insurance and real estate business. He served as President of the Baton Rouge Chapter of Chartered Life Underwriters (C.L.U.). Following his retirement, he and his wife, Carole, traveled extensively in North America, Europe and Asia. Dr. Stevens was preceded in death by his son, Charles W. Stevens, Jr. Dr. Stevens is survived by his wife, Carole Dickinson Stevens and daughter, Patricia Schimel of Davidson, NC. Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Broadmoor Baptist Church in Baton Rouge with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to service time at the church. A private burial will be at Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi, MS. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to Broadmoor Baptist Church, 9755 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815, Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250 or American Legion Post 38-151 S. Wooddale Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Broadmoor Baptist Church
SEP
3
Service
12:00 PM
Broadmoor Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
