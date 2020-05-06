Charles Williams
Charles Williams, a retired employee of the Thibodaux Police Department, departed this life on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his residence in Thibodaux, LA. He was 75, a native of White Castle, LA. Visitation on Thursday May 7, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. A graveside service will be held on Friday May 8, 2020 at Moses Baptist Church Cemetery at 1:00pm. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Visitation
3:00 - 5:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
MAY
8
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Moses Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
