Charles Williams, 73, passed away May 26, 2020. Visiting Friday May 29, 2020 5p-7p at Resting Place Funeral Home 7840 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, La 70806. Religious Service Saturday May 30, 2020 at 11:00am at First Pentecostal Church of Wisdom 4110 Baker Blvd Baker, La 70714.

