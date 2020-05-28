Charles Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Williams, a native of Chamberlin and resident of Baton Rouge passed away Tuesday May 26, 2020 at Flannery Oaks Guest House at the age of 73. He leaves to cherish his memories numerous family and friends. Visiting Friday May 29, 2020 5p-7p at Resting Place Funeral Home, 7840 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, La 70806. Religious Service Saturday May 30, 2020 at 11:00am at First Pentecostal Church of Wisdom, 4110 Baker Blvd., Baker, La 70714. Immediate family only and Mask required. Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved