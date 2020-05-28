Charles Williams, a native of Chamberlin and resident of Baton Rouge passed away Tuesday May 26, 2020 at Flannery Oaks Guest House at the age of 73. He leaves to cherish his memories numerous family and friends. Visiting Friday May 29, 2020 5p-7p at Resting Place Funeral Home, 7840 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, La 70806. Religious Service Saturday May 30, 2020 at 11:00am at First Pentecostal Church of Wisdom, 4110 Baker Blvd., Baker, La 70714. Immediate family only and Mask required. Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.

