Charles Wilton Bargas, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on May 13th, 2020 at home in his sleep of natural causes. He was 43 years old. He is survived by his parents Marie "Mimi" Gary Bargas and Gordon L. Bargas, Jr. He is survived by his brother Gordon L. "Trey" Bargas and his sister-in-law Valerie Briggs Bargas of Baton Rouge. He is survived by his sister Dorothy "Dottie" Bargas Roesler and her husband Gregory Michael Roesler of Denver, Colorado. He is also survived by one niece, Anna-Marie Elise Bargas, and three nephews, Gordon Briggs Bargas, Reed Harrison Bargas and Grant Nicholas Roesler. Charles was a graduate of Lee High School. He worked from the time he was 12 years old at the family's restaurant, Ruby's in Baton Rouge. After high school he worked as a certified motor vehicle inspector. Since that time he had been working with his parents doing property management. He will always be remembered for his keen sense of humor and his bright smile. Graveside services will be held at a later date.

