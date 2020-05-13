Charles Wilton Bargas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Wilton Bargas, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on May 13th, 2020 at home in his sleep of natural causes. He was 43 years old. He is survived by his parents Marie "Mimi" Gary Bargas and Gordon L. Bargas, Jr. He is survived by his brother Gordon L. "Trey" Bargas and his sister-in-law Valerie Briggs Bargas of Baton Rouge. He is survived by his sister Dorothy "Dottie" Bargas Roesler and her husband Gregory Michael Roesler of Denver, Colorado. He is also survived by one niece, Anna-Marie Elise Bargas, and three nephews, Gordon Briggs Bargas, Reed Harrison Bargas and Grant Nicholas Roesler. Charles was a graduate of Lee High School. He worked from the time he was 12 years old at the family's restaurant, Ruby's in Baton Rouge. After high school he worked as a certified motor vehicle inspector. Since that time he had been working with his parents doing property management. He will always be remembered for his keen sense of humor and his bright smile. Graveside services will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved