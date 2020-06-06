Charles "Charlie" Woodrow Wall Jr., age 72, of Pineville, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. He was born on Sunday, May 9, 1948, in Hammond, Louisiana, to Charles Woodrow, Sr. and Erma Beatrice Wall. Charlie served in the US Army between 1967 and 1970 during which time he became a Green Beret in Viet Nam and performed Long Range Reconnaissance Patrols (LRP). He was awarded The Bronze Star with a "V" device for Valor during his service. Charlie is survived by his brother, Mark Alan Wall, his cousin, Elaine Taylor, his nieces, Erin Beatrice Wall, Emlei Masuko Kuboyama and Belle Shime Kuboyama Murashige, and his nephew, Clint Futoshi Kuboyama, also many other relatives and loved ones. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Woodrow, Sr. and Erma Beatrice Wall, his sisters, Joan Virginia Wall, June Emily Wall and Jeanne Gloria Wall, and his cousins, Catherine Hall, Carlton Wall and Richard Wall. A Graveside Service Celebrating Charlie's Life will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 9:00 am at Woodland Baptist Church Cemetery in Springfield, with Military Honor's to follow. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond. Charlie's guest book can be viewed on www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2020.