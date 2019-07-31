Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlestine Bridges. View Sign Service Information Hambrick Family Mortuary - Gonzalez 808 W Worthy Street Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-644-3302 Send Flowers Obituary

Charlestine Bridges was born on March 9, 1947 at Natchez Memorial Hospital to Charles Christmas and the late Annie L. Harris. She entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 22, 2019 in the Town of Gonzales, Louisiana. Charleston was born and raised in Natchez, Mississippi, but she spent most of her adulthood in New Orleans, Louisiana with her late husband, John C. Bridges. She spent her later years living with her son in Gonzales, Louisiana. Charlestine worshipped at Harvest Time Worship Center under the direction of Pastor Ronald Guillory Sr. in the Town Darrow, Louisiana. She retired from Ochsner Foundation Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana with 20 years of service in the Dietary Department. Charlestine was survived by four children and one daughter-in-law, Bobby Jr. (Renae), Ronald, Malinda, and Lakiesha; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, daughter (Theresa), husband, and aunt (Viola). The love and compassion that Charlestine displayed to her family, friends, and anyone within her presence will always be remembered. Charlestine will be truly missed but her spirit will always be with us. Visitation will begin at 9:00am on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Harvest Time Worship Center in Darrow, Louisiana. The "Celebration of Life" service will begin at 10am followed by the interment at the Providence Memorial Cemetery in Metairie, Louisiana. Services are entrusted to Hambrick's Family Mortuary.

