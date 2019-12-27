Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Charley H. Handy Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. Charley H. Handy, Sr. was born on July 28, 1945 to the late Herbert H. Handy, Sr. & Francis G. Handy in New Orleans, LA. Charley was a three term Vietnam Veteran who served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1987. He was an active minister at the following churches – Mt. Zion BC, St. Mary BC, Second Baptist, and St. John BC. He was the Pastor at Good Hope BC and Greater Love Missionary BC. He held several offices & positions in his active life this side of Heaven. Charley leaves his family and friends to cherish his loving memory. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, and sister. Visitation Monday, December 30, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, St. John Baptist Church, 820 New Rafe Meyer Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Donald Ruth officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Rev. Charley H. Handy, Sr. was born on July 28, 1945 to the late Herbert H. Handy, Sr. & Francis G. Handy in New Orleans, LA. Charley was a three term Vietnam Veteran who served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1987. He was an active minister at the following churches – Mt. Zion BC, St. Mary BC, Second Baptist, and St. John BC. He was the Pastor at Good Hope BC and Greater Love Missionary BC. He held several offices & positions in his active life this side of Heaven. Charley leaves his family and friends to cherish his loving memory. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, and sister. Visitation Monday, December 30, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, St. John Baptist Church, 820 New Rafe Meyer Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Donald Ruth officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close