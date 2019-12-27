Rev. Charley H. Handy, Sr. was born on July 28, 1945 to the late Herbert H. Handy, Sr. & Francis G. Handy in New Orleans, LA. Charley was a three term Vietnam Veteran who served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1987. He was an active minister at the following churches – Mt. Zion BC, St. Mary BC, Second Baptist, and St. John BC. He was the Pastor at Good Hope BC and Greater Love Missionary BC. He held several offices & positions in his active life this side of Heaven. Charley leaves his family and friends to cherish his loving memory. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, and sister. Visitation Monday, December 30, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, St. John Baptist Church, 820 New Rafe Meyer Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Donald Ruth officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019