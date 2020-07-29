Charley "Boo" Johnson, Jr., departed this life on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Leonard Chabert Medical Center, Houma, LA. He was 63, a native of Napoleonville, LA and a resident of Houma, LA. Visitation on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation on Friday, July 31, 2020, at New Zion Baptist Church, 263 Grand Caillou Rd., Houma, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Napoleonville, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.