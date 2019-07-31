Charley Mae "Baby Ruth," a native of Maringioun and resident of Lottie, passed away Thursday July 25, 2019 at the age of 92 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. She was a Nurse Assistant at Lakeside Hospital in New Orleans. Visiting Saturday, August 03, 2019, 9:00 am until Religious Service at 10:00 am at Sunlight Baptist Church, 7616 Andre Lane Blanks, LA. Interment in church cemetery. She is survived by her son, Fred Smith, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019