Charlie E. Gordon

Service Information
M J R Friendly Service Funeral Home Inc
87 Paddio-Johnson Ln
Greensburg, LA
70441
(225)-222-4479
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
87 Paddio Johnson Lane
Greensburg, LA
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Turner Chapel AME Church
875 Turner Chapel Rd.
Greensburg, LA
Obituary
Charlie E. "Cheese" Gordon, age 66, a resident of Greensburg, departed this life Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Post Acute Medical Hospital of Hammond. Visitation at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Greensburg from 4 pm to 8 pm Friday, June 7th. Religious service at Turner Chapel AME Church, 875 Turner Chapel Rd., Greensburg at 1 pm Saturday. Rev. Moses Simms, officiating. Interment in the church cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service F/H, Greensburg.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 8, 2019
