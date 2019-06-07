Charlie E. "Cheese" Gordon, age 66, a resident of Greensburg, departed this life Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Post Acute Medical Hospital of Hammond. Visitation at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Greensburg from 4 pm to 8 pm Friday, June 7th. Religious service at Turner Chapel AME Church, 875 Turner Chapel Rd., Greensburg at 1 pm Saturday. Rev. Moses Simms, officiating. Interment in the church cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service F/H, Greensburg.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 8, 2019