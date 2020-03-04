Charlie Gougisha Sr. departed from this life unexpectedly, but peacefully, at his residence in Maringouin, La on February 29, 2020 at the age of 88. He was married to Geraldine Moore Gougisha for 62 years. He is survived by his wife; His children; Charlie (Tammie) Gougisha Jr; Warren (Cherise) Gougisha; Lisha (Wayne) Hill; Vincent "Troy" (Marie) Gougisha; a brother, Wilbert (Theresa) Gougisha; Grandchildren, great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Sister in law, Brothers in law, and numerous other relatives ad friends. He was a devoted member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Visitation will be held Saturday March 07, 2020 from 8:00am until Rosary at 9:15am and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 11140 LA-77 Maringouin, LA 70757. Entombment following at the Catholic Church Cemetery. A repast will be held at St Jospeh Catholic Church Hall in Grosse, Tete, La. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020