Charlie Hamilton Jr. "Tabbin," native of Baton Rouge, passed away on Fri. May 31, 2019 at The Crossings of Clarity Hospice surrounded by his family at 79 years of age. He was employed by Agway Transportation Systems for 47 years until he retired. Visitation will be held on Sat. June 8, 2019 from 9 AM until Religious services for 11 AM at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 2800 Wyandotte St, Baton Rouge. Interment in Southern Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Daisy May, four daughters, Patrice (Keith) Harris, Brittany Carter, Jessica F. Johnson and Bonita (Tyrone) Kleinpeter; one son, Charles Hamilton Sr.; three sisters, Jessie Mae Hamilton, Ora Johnson and Julia Hamilton; four brothers, Rev. Louis (Bessie) Hamilton, David Hamilton Sr., Moses (Nell) Thornton and Alfred (Edith) Thornton. Online condolences may be made at www.ahamiltonplatinumfs.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 8, 2019