Charlie Haynes, Jr., Ph. D, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana born on April 9, 1946 passed away on December 31, 2019. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 9:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am, Fairview Baptist Church, 1636 Braddock St., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Gus C. Spurlock, Sr. officiating. Dr. Haynes was a graduate of Southern University Laboratory School and Southern University and A&M College. He resided at the corner of Fannie and South 13th Streets with his parents. He was a gospel musician for area churches. His survivors include his sister, Gwendolyn Omafuaire; extended family, Mrs. Yvonne Woods and Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Lewis, Jr. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020