Service Information Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-8891 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. Baton Rouge , LA 70802 Service 5:30 PM Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. Baton Rouge , LA 70802 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Wesley United Methodist Church Service 11:00 AM Wesley United Methodist Church Obituary

Charlie Mae Clark Wetherspoon transitioned peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 2:58 am at St. Clare Manor. She was a native and resident of Baton Rouge and was 91 years of age when she was called from her labor to reward. She was a faithful member of Wesley United Methodist Church until her health prohibited her attendance at and involvement in church. Charlie Mae received her BA degree from Dillard University in New Orleans, LA, her Master of Arts degree from Teachers College of Columbia University in New York City, and she did further study at Southern University-Baton Rouge. She had an illustrious career in the field of education and retired from East Baton Rouge Parish School System in 1985. She was a Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., PALS Social Club, Educators of Yesteryear, Phi Delta Kappa and Dillard Alumni Association. Charlie Mae is survived by seven nieces: Jacqueline (Alex) Brown, Brenda (Michael) Guess, Carmen (Joseph) Patrick, and Virginia Gaines, all of Baton Rouge; Macqueline (Reginald) Joseph, Florissant, MO; Denita Batiste, Buford, GA; and Faye Coleman, Dayton, OH; one nephew/godchild, Samuel (Sherri) Jenkins, Florissant, MO; one sister-in-law, Ethel Mae Clark; one cousin, Ruth K. Hall; a loving and caring friend, Lena Baker; nine great nieces; three great nephews; one great great niece; and two great great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Mable Clark; her husband, Albert Wetherspoon; three sisters: Juanita Patterson, Julia Clark Daniels, and Rosa Belle Clark Jenkins; and two brothers: John W. Clark and George L. Clark. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Desselle Funeral Home from 4:00 to 7:00 pm with the Delta Omega Omega Service at 5:30 PM. Visitation continues on Wednesday, November 13 at Wesley United Methodist Church from 9:00 to 11:00 AM with religious services beginning at 11:00 AM with Rev. Fredrick Sweetwyne officiating. Interment in Southern Memorial Gardens. Special thanks to the loving caregivers at St. Clare Manor and Clarity Hospice.

