Charlie R. Holmes, passed peacefully surrounded by family on November 21, 2019, at the age of 76. Charlie served in the United States Army and was an avid outdoorsman. He was a family man and had a great sense of humor which will be missed by all. Charlie is survived by his wife, Lucile S. Holmes; his son, Dustin Holmes; his daughter, Jennifer Holmes; and his stepchildren, Chris Coulter and Craig Yingling. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Juanita Holmes; and his sister, Patsy Holmes. Visitation will be at St Andrews United Methodist Church, 17510 Monitor Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 10:00 am until funeral services at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019