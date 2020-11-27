1/1
Charlie Talbert III
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlie Talbert, III was born June 10, 1966 to Annie Lee Murray and Charlie Talbert, Jr. He departed his life and was called home on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the age of 54. He attended East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools. He leaves to cherish his memories two children, Charlie Douglas (Baton Rouge), Ke'Ebony Talbert (Georgia), stepfather, Roy D. Bowie (Houston), and stepmother, Gloria Talbert (Baton Rouge), two grandchildren Carlie Douglas and Blaise (Deuce) Douglas (Baton Rouge), one sister Jackie M. Arthur (Baton Rouge), five brothers Arthur Murray (Paula), Paris Murray, Sr. (Annie), Theodore Murray, Wilbert Johnson (Baton Rouge), and Albert Murray (North Carolina), one maternal aunt Ruby D. Grice, one paternal aunt, Mary Cousin and one maternal uncle, Iley Dotch (Baton Rouge). Services will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, 2 p.m. at Carney & Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin Street, Baton Rouge, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Service
02:00 PM
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved