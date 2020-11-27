Charlie Talbert, III was born June 10, 1966 to Annie Lee Murray and Charlie Talbert, Jr. He departed his life and was called home on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the age of 54. He attended East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools. He leaves to cherish his memories two children, Charlie Douglas (Baton Rouge), Ke'Ebony Talbert (Georgia), stepfather, Roy D. Bowie (Houston), and stepmother, Gloria Talbert (Baton Rouge), two grandchildren Carlie Douglas and Blaise (Deuce) Douglas (Baton Rouge), one sister Jackie M. Arthur (Baton Rouge), five brothers Arthur Murray (Paula), Paris Murray, Sr. (Annie), Theodore Murray, Wilbert Johnson (Baton Rouge), and Albert Murray (North Carolina), one maternal aunt Ruby D. Grice, one paternal aunt, Mary Cousin and one maternal uncle, Iley Dotch (Baton Rouge). Services will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, 2 p.m. at Carney & Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin Street, Baton Rouge, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store