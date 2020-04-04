Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte B. Corona Couch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charlotte B. (Corona) Couch, age 76, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was born on September 16, 1943 in Los Banos, CA to James (Jim) and Nina Corona. Charlotte (Nada) was a longtime resident of Plaquemine, Louisiana. Charlotte graduated in 1965 from Saint Vincent Infirmary School of Nursing in Little Rock, AR where she then became an RN at Baptist Health Medical Center. She later moved to Plaquemine, LA where she started working at the old Rhodes J. Spedale General Hospital, Inc. She was also a nurse at Riverwest Medical Center from the day their doors opened until they closed. Charlotte held a lifelong career as a devoted RN. She was proceeded in death by both of her loving parents and one brother, Benny Corona. She is survived by one beautiful daughter, Nina Ruth Couch and two sisters; Jennifer Corona-Sullivan and Kathryn (Corona) Sims; and her precious fur babies Chi Chi and Wilson Couch; along with many beloved friends she considered her family. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Charlotte enjoyed many things in life including fishing, reading, music, Arkansas Razorback sports, and countless hours of women's college softball. She gave selflessly her life to her medical profession and chose to be donated to LSU's Health Sciences Center in New Orleans for medical research and education. No service will be held at this time but there will be a celebration of life at a later date and time to be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Charlotte's name to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and .

