Charlotte Jean Bearden Robinson (Monk), age 70, passed away on May 24th, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home in Prairieville, La. She was born on August 8, 1948 in Farmerville, La. to James and Olice Bearden. Charlotte grew up around Wisner, LA and graduated from Northeastern Louisiana University with a bachelor's in social work. She moved to Bay City, Texas for work but eventually found herself in Baton Rouge working for South Central Bell as a Database Supervisor. Here she met her husband, William Robinson Jr., whom she wed on November 24, 1979. In 1987, she decided to stay home and raise her children. Charlotte loved to cook, sew, plant flowers, and love on her grandchildren. She also loved to eat chicken fried steak from Frank's, watch LSU sports, NCIS, and the Game Show Network. She always prided herself in her kids, grandkids, a clean home, and a home cooked meal. She survived by her husband; her son, Joshua (Rebecca) Robinson; her daughters Tracey Robinson and Jessica (Brian) Breaux; grandchildren, Christopher, Daniel, Jordan, Lauren, Olivia, Preston, Lexi, Payton, Evyn, and Spencer; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Grace; brother, Donald (Theresa) Bearden; sisters Cheryl Ann (Tommy) Ensminger and Kathleen Turner, and her best friend of over 40 years, Nell Rives. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Olice Bearden; in-laws, William and Edna Robinson, and brother-in-law, Gerald Robinson. Visitation at Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales, LA on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Visitation will resume at Ourso Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Oak Lane Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Brian Breaux, Brett Robinson, Justin McNeal, Christopher Robinson, Daniel Hamilton, and Tom Ensminger. Honorary pallbearers include Donald Bearden, Preston Robinson, Bo Robinson, and Justin Walker. A special thanks to Denesha Harvey from Bridgeway Hospice for taking extraordinary care of her. The family would also like to thank the family of Charles Jones, who chose to be our hero by donating his liver to her 18 years ago. Those last 18 years were precious and would not have been possible without him.

