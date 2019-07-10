Charlotte Jean Mackey entered into eternal rest on July 2, 2019 at the age of 77. Survived by her daughters, Sharon M. Smith, Shalonda M. Griffin (Tracy) and Natasha M. Seymour; son, Darrell J. Mackie; sister, Margene Scott (Michael); brother, Kenneth Mackie (Deadra); 6 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Selena Mackie; 2 sisters, Louise Guy and Geraldine Henderson. Celebration of Life Service Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 am, Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1915 Fairchild St., Baton Rouge, LA. Elder Eddie Sulcer, Jr., officiating. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 10 to July 13, 2019