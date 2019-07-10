Charlotte Jean Mackey

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Jean Mackey.
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
1915 Fairchild St.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Charlotte Jean Mackey entered into eternal rest on July 2, 2019 at the age of 77. Survived by her daughters, Sharon M. Smith, Shalonda M. Griffin (Tracy) and Natasha M. Seymour; son, Darrell J. Mackie; sister, Margene Scott (Michael); brother, Kenneth Mackie (Deadra); 6 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Selena Mackie; 2 sisters, Louise Guy and Geraldine Henderson. Celebration of Life Service Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 am, Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1915 Fairchild St., Baton Rouge, LA. Elder Eddie Sulcer, Jr., officiating. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 10 to July 13, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.