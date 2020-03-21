Charlotte L. Fife

Serenity Funeral Home
Charlotte L. Fife passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her residence in Metairie, Louisiana. Ms. Fife was born in 1956 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Miskel and Isaac M. Fife, Jr., and is survived by her 2 children, daughter Shana G. Conravey and son Glenn G. Gitz II, her 2 sisters, Ann F. Cognevich, Madalyn F. Cochran, 3 brothers, Isaac M. Fife III, Dowen W. Fife, Sr. and Andrew E. Fife, Sr. and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sister Frances L. Fife. She graduated from Grace King High School in Metairie. A private (family only) Graveside Funeral Service will be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home. Condolences and tributes can be posted at www.serenitycovington.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020
