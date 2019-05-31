Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Louise Angelini Adams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charlotte Louise Angelini Adams, with family at her side, passed peacefully from this life to her Lord on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in her home on Bayou Bonne Idee near Mer Rouge, LA. She was 90 years of age. Charlotte was born December 6, 1928, to Charles Paridi Angelini and Lena Louise Leggio Angelini in Mobile, AL. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Charles P. Jr., two grandchildren, Christina Adams and Adam Doiron, and one great-grandson, baby Cash Martin Adams. Charlotte is survived by the love of her life, Raymond Jean Adams, to whom she was married for 71 years, her six children, Kathleen Cole (Johnny), Dennis (Ruth), Gary (Judy), Chris (Stephanie), Amy Grewe (John), and Tracy Doiron (Bob), 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Charlotte enjoyed life to the fullest and found her greatest joy in mothering, not only her own children but also the countless numbers of students she guided during her years as an elementary school teacher. Her Catholic Christian faith was most important to her and as Ray would often say, "I pray to God but your mother has conversations with Him." She was well grounded in her faith and always saw the best in others. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Adam's Miracle for Burn Survivors, 3224 Rosewell Place, Schertz, TX 78154, a charity supporting burn survivors and their families, in memory of her grandson, Adam. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 31 to June 1, 2019

