Charlotte Lynn Murray was granted her angel wings on March 23, 2020 with a long battle of breast cancer. She was 73 years old. She was born March 14, 1947 in McCall Creek, Ms. and resided in Baton Rouge since 1965. She was employed by LNB Bank, Premier Bank and Chase Bank 1970-1998, U.S. Small Administration and LA Attorney General's Office. She was proceeded in death by her parents Ike and Laura Murray. She was survived by her daughter and son in-law Brandi Walker Hill and Chris Hill. We would like to thank Dr. McClanless and all his staff for all their support during this time.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020