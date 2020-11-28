Charlotte Mary Morgan Fabre, beloved wife and mother, was born November 11, 1939, passed away on November 28, 2020, surrounded by family at home at the age of 81, a native of New Roads, LA. Charlotte worked at the Bank of New Roads until it became Regions Bank and retired with 40 years of service. Charlotte volunteered at Hope Ministry as a bookkeeper for a number of years. She also served on the bereavement committee at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Roads where she was a member for her entire life. She was also a participant at the Adoration Chapel since its inception. Charlotte is survived by her husband of 58 years, Alvin J. Fabre, Jr. her sons Matthew (Linda) Fabre and Benjamin (Jessica) Fabre. Her daughters Lauren (William) Lunsford and Elise Evans. Her 3 grandchildren, Michael (Kellie) Crippen, Thomas (Abby) Fabre, and Evan (Tiffany) McGehee. Her 5 great grandchildren; Genevieve, Francis, Joan, and Louis Crippen and Everly McGehee. She is also survived by her sister Sally Saizan and brother Charles Morgan. Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Ella Rohlf Morgan, her brothers Rutis John and Alfred "Buzz" Morgan, Jr., and sister Patricia Morgan Strate, her in-laws Alvin J and Lillian Fabre Sr., and infant daughter Ann Michelle. Pallbearers include Benjamin Fabre, Matthew Fabre, Michael Crippen, Scott Harris, Brian Adams, and Greg Morgan. Honorary pallbearers are Charles Morgan, William Lunsford, Thomas Fabre, and Evan McGehee. Visitation will be at Niland's Funeral home from 9:30 am – 1:45 pm on Tuesday, December 1, followed by a mass of Christian burial at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 2:00 pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer's Association
and Hope Ministries of Pointe Coupee.