Charlotte Peery Cormier passed away peacefully at her home with her loved ones by her side on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the age of 82. She was Co-Owner of Ray's Refrigeration and Air Conditioning; resident of Plaquemine and native of Orange, TX. Visiting will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 12pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 2pm. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Cormier; brother, George Peery and wife Dot and Joe Peery; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Ray Cormier; infant son, Raymond Cormier, Jr.; parents, Vernon and Olympia Nezat Peery; sister, Lou Lowe; brothers, Robert Peery, Carol Peery; W.L. Peery; and grand-dog, Reese. Pallbearers Kevin Mercer, Perry Comeaux, Craig Gee, Chad Robertson, Jimmy King and Steve Lowe. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Gee, Dwayne Bovia, Danny Sanchez, Gary Peery and Louie Hilbun, Jr. Special thanks to Pinnacle Hospice caregivers, OLOL doctors and nurses for their loving care. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 7 to Nov. 12, 2019